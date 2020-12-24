Pastor Paul Lundgren, Gateway Community Church

Christmas, for me, begs a few questions that we must consider. What could Jesus value so highly that he, the Almighty One who created the heavens and the earth, would take the form of a helpless and powerless infant? What could he value so highly that he would be born to a mother and father of “humble estate”? Even more astounding, what could he value so highly that he would purposefully come in order to die on a cross?

Mary’s “Magnificat” in Luke 1:46-56 teaches us that God loves the humble and lowly and thus he became humble and lowly. Mary says that through him the mighty will be brought low. In Jesus’ case, the mightiest (God) became the lowest (an infant). Mary says that through him the low will be lifted up. And in his case, the one who made himself low would indeed be lifted up, but on a cross.

He did all this for us! He loves and values us enough to have drawn near to us on Christmas and to have died for us on Good Friday. All so that if any of us will humbly trust in him, we can be filled with good (v. 53) and receive his mercy (v. 54).

I pray we all will know his goodness and mercy this Christmas season!