In these Sundays leading up to Christmas, we at Gateway have been engaged in a sermon series called "Family Ties" where we have explored the Bible passages dedicated to the genealogy of Jesus. You may think that a series of sermons on a list of names sounds quite boring, but there are many fascinating people in Jesus' family tree! Real people with real flaws like Adam and Eve, Abraham, Judah, Rahab, Ruth, David and Bathsheba. Each one of these ancestors of Jesus had strikes against them, some of them shocking, and yet God graciously included them in his plan to save the world through his Son, Jesus Christ.
On Christmas Eve we will conclude the series by showing that the people Jesus came from are the same people that Jesus came for. In Jesus' genealogy we see Jews and gentiles, men and women, wealthy and poor, famous and obscure. In other words, the genealogy covers everyone. And if Jesus came from people like this, then that means Jesus came for these very people. No matter who you are, you can know that Jesus came for you.
Thus we find ourselves invited into the family tree of Jesus. John 1:12-13 says, "To all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God." May we all claim this right by believing in his name and being reborn into the family of God!