Pastor Mike Brown, Bethel Lutheran Church

Night watchers unite! Daydreamers awake! Dust off your telescopes and pull out your binoculars! This Christmas season the planets of Jupiter and Saturn draw closer to each other than they have been in nearly 800 years, generating the effect of an actual “Christmas star.” What a great opportunity to be reminded that Jesus’ earthly story opens under the vast canopy of the night sky! What a great time to be taken up into God’s grand sweep through time and space centering on the birth of the babe of Bethlehem. Praise the Lord! Exciting stuff! Mind-bending! Heartwarming! As we celebrate the holy child of heaven swaddled in the manger in Bethlehem, we see the Eternal One who is “wrapped in light as with a garment and who stretches out the heavens like a tent” (Psalm 104:2). The lights of heaven ignite, flame out and fill the cosmos with tiny particles of dust, which form the building blocks of new stars, planets and even people. Yes, it is true. The dust of the earth (Genesis 2:7) from which God formed all living things was created in the furnaces of exploding stars of heaven. You, dear friend, are made of star stuff. Planetary scientist and stardust expert Dr. Ashley King states, ”It is totally 100% true: nearly all the elements in the human body were made in a star and many have come through several supernovas.” But there is more. This same God who dwells in unapproachable light (1 Timothy 6:16) chooses to dwell inside creation, to dwell not only in the light but in the dust of the earth. In Jesus’ birth, the Eternal One of heaven breaks through Mary’s water to enter the world. Almost everyone understands that Christmas is the celebration of Jesus’ birth. Christians say that this one man was also the one God. But Martin Luther saw in this event not just the birth of one person. For Luther, the incarnation was not what we might call a “one off” or a “one and done” event, limited to only to Jesus. For Luther, the Eternal One becoming manifest in the dusty creatures of the earth gets repeated over and over again. In one of his Christmas sermons, Martin Luther said: