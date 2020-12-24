Pastor Matt Metzger, Blackhawk Church

A Great Light

This feels like a different kind of Christmas. The year has been filled with the unexpected. At best, we’ve learned new ways to work and to stay connected with loved ones. We’ve also grieved deeply. In this season, what should we make of these words?

“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light.” Isaiah 9:2

It’s easy to coat the familiar Christmas story in a peppermint glaze. But as we look closer at all that Mary and Joseph faced, we find that the first Christmas was the most unexpected of all.

It began with a teenager named Mary, unmarried and pregnant, facing poverty and discrimination. She and Joseph had more questions than answers. An angel had appeared to each of them, telling them she’d give birth to a son by the Holy Spirit. They would call him Jesus. Now there’s an awkward subject to bring up over a holiday meal.

They followed a government order to travel to Bethlehem for a census. Nobody thought, “road trip!” It was a grueling trek across harsh landscapes. Mary was close to full term. The only room they could find there housed animals. No toilet paper. No hand sanitizer. The whole thing stunk.