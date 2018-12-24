Advent means “arrival.” For this season we have been teaching on the major themes of advent – the arrival of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love. On Christmas Eve the message is on love.
Most of the time the love we experience with others is conditional. I’m loved by them if I act a certain way, say certain things, meet their needs, make them feel a certain way or follow their instruction. Love that we give and receive in this world is conditional.
Unconditional love means no matter what I say I am accepted, no matter what I have done, I am accepted. This is radical love and at the very heart of why we celebrate Christmas.
But God sent his Son into this world to offer us unconditional love. A love not based on what I do to earn it. It is complete love no matter what.
My love for God doesn’t cause him to accept me. God’s unconditional love for me moves me to love him in response. We love because he first loved us.
1 John 4:9–11 (NIV)
9 This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. 10 This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. 11 Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.