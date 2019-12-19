Pastor Jeff Meyer, the Church at Christ Memorial

Peace On Earth?

The declaration made by the host of angels in Luke chapter 2 is almost laughable when we consider our present circumstances.

“Glory to God in highest heaven,

and peace on earth to those with

whom God is pleased.”

Luke 2:14

Peace on earth? Really.

Consider these statistics...

1) since the beginning of recorded history, the entire world has been at peace less than 8% of the time!

2) A study in 1988 showed that out of 3530 years of recorded history, only 286 years saw peace.

3) in excess of 8000 peace treaties were made--and broken.

From Moody Bible Institute, Today In The Word, June 1988, p.33.

Even the town where God chose to deliver His Messiah---Bethlehem. Peace? One of THE MOST HOSTILE REGIONS of the world today. What gives? If Jesus was called the Prince of Peace, and He was supposed to bring peace, then maybe He is just another in a long line of leaders who have made a promise he won’t keep.