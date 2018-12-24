Title: Do I Need Jesus?
Does anyone really need Jesus…really?
Some 800 years before the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem a prophet named Isaiah foretold: “For unto us a child is born,
unto us a son is given…” (Isaiah 9:6)
The angel announced on that first Christmas the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy.
Today in the City of David a Savior has been born to you. (Luke 2)
Jesus, child of Mary & Joseph, fully human.
Jesus, Son of God, fully God.
The long wait is over. The yearning and striving ceases. The Son of God has been given!
Jesus
Do we really need Him?
Why do millions of people around the world make such a big deal about Jesus’ birth? Children are born every day. Children who will make an impact on the world by their example come and go all the time.
Jesus Himself said that He came to love, to forgive, and to restore.
Who needs Jesus? Really?
Anyone and everyone who needs love.
Anyone and everyone who needs forgiveness.
Anyone and everyone who needs restoration.
Do you need Love?
Acceptance and belonging are basic human needs. Everyone wants to belong. Everyone wants to be accepted. Think about the extraordinary blessing of friendships/ relationships where you are loved no matter what. Rare. Yet, precious. That kind of relationship knits people together in a bond that cannot be broken.
God sent Jesus to show the world (translate-you) that He was willing to do anything to ensure that you belonged to Him.
For God so loved the world that He gave His One and Only Son (Jesus), that everyone who believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. God did not send His Son (Jesus) into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him (Jesus). These are the very words of Jesus, Himself. Read them as a part of a conversation with a man named Nicodemus in John 3. Nicodemus would discover this life-changing, no-matter-what kind of love. Now, really, who doesn’t need that?
Do you need Forgiveness?
Have you ever, are you now weighed down by any regrets? Wish things would have turned out differently? Does your heart ache with a desire to go back in time so you could “fix it?”
God so loved the world (translate-you) that He sent Jesus to suffer punishment, die on the cross & rise to life on the third day…to forgive sins. To wipe away regrets. To fix it!
For YOU, Jesus finished the work of forgiveness. To all who trust in His finished work there is forgiveness. Compete forgiveness, not partial or insufficient. Now, who doesn’t need that?
Do you need Restoration?
The Biblical concept of restoration is called “Shalom”. Frequently translated as “peace” it carries with it a depth that is frequently missed. Shalom/peace/restoration is a return to nothing less than a wholeness that God intended from the beginning of time.
Jesus is called the Prince of Peace. Jesus, the King’s Son, sent to restore all things to their harmonious “it is good” state that we read about in Genesis 1. All disparate parts working together in concert for the better! Who doesn’t need that?