Pastor Harold Zimmick, Asbury United Methodist Church,

The Promises of Christmas Fulfilled in A Baby
You made it! Congratulations. You made it through all the preparations, planning, decorating, shopping and parties. You made it to Christmas. Whew!
Even though you made it there is something in all of us that longs for more. There is something in all of us, that as good as it all is, longs for more in life. As we celebrate Christmas and as we come to the end of another year and enter a new year and a new decade we long for the deeper matters of life – hope, joy, peace, light and love.
As we look at the world around us and look in the mirror at our own lives we see and experience difficulty, darkness and despair. There is so much brokenness, pain, tension and conflict. Uncertainty and fear abound in our world and perhaps in you this Christmas.
The deeper matters of life that we long for – hope, joy, peace, light and love are the very promises of Christmas given to us by God and rooted in the angel’s announcement to the shepherds outside of Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, “I bring you good news of great joy for all people for a Savior has been born who is Christ the Lord.”
I invite you to embrace the promises of Christmas. If there was ever a time we needed these promises and the good news of a Savior born to bring us hope, joy, peace, light and love, it is now. Pain, brokenness, sin, injustice and uncertainty abound globally, nationally, locally and personally. And, as the angel said in announcing Jesus’ birth, this is good news for all people.
Everyone is invited to share in the hope, joy, peace, light and love found in Christ. It just requires a little humility, admitting our need, and opening our hearts. I invite you to do that this Christmas. You made it to Christmas, but there’s more. Receive the good news of great joy, a Savior has been born. Embrace the promises of Christmas – hope, joy, peace, light and love and then share the same with others!
Merry Christmas!