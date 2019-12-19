Pastor Harold Zimmick, Asbury United Methodist Church,

The Promises of Christmas Fulfilled in A Baby

You made it! Congratulations. You made it through all the preparations, planning, decorating, shopping and parties. You made it to Christmas. Whew!

Even though you made it there is something in all of us that longs for more. There is something in all of us, that as good as it all is, longs for more in life. As we celebrate Christmas and as we come to the end of another year and enter a new year and a new decade we long for the deeper matters of life – hope, joy, peace, light and love.

As we look at the world around us and look in the mirror at our own lives we see and experience difficulty, darkness and despair. There is so much brokenness, pain, tension and conflict. Uncertainty and fear abound in our world and perhaps in you this Christmas.

The deeper matters of life that we long for – hope, joy, peace, light and love are the very promises of Christmas given to us by God and rooted in the angel’s announcement to the shepherds outside of Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, “I bring you good news of great joy for all people for a Savior has been born who is Christ the Lord.”