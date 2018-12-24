“Who Needs Christmas?”
Let’s be honest. Over the last few weeks you may have had the thought cross your mind “I don’t need Christmas”. Maybe you were stuck in a long line at a store or frustrated with a jam packed parking lot and you thought, if this is Christmas, I don’t need Christmas. Maybe you were untangling Christmas lights that were in a heap from last year and you thought, if this is Christmas, I don’t need Christmas. Maybe you were at a Christmas party with people from work or your spouse’s work and you felt awkward and couldn’t stand the small talk and you thought, if this is Christmas, I don’t need Christmas. Maybe the last few weeks have been crazy, chaotic and stressful and you’re exhausted, tired and spent and you thought, if this is Christmas, I don’t need Christmas.
Perhaps what our soul longs for is the simple story, the ancient story, the story rooted in the events of history 2,000 years ago that has been told and re-told millions upon millions of times. It’s the story foretold by the Hebrew prophet Isaiah who announced, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given and he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
In our crazy and chaotic world everybody would do well to have a wise, caring, insightful and wonderful counselor. When faced with difficult challenges and adverse circumstances what reassurance and hope can be found in a strong, all-powerful, Mighty God. When we feel forgotten, forsaken, lonely or abandoned we can know we are loved as a son of daughter by our Everlasting Father. And with our outer and inner world often filled with turmoil and stress what a gift to welcome into our hearts and homes the Prince of Peace.
Who Needs Christmas? You, me and our world!
Merry Christmas!