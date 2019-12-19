Pastor Gary Holmes, Sugar River United Methodist Church

Unto Us A Child

What makes it feel like Christmas to you? Maybe its the joy of offering selected gifts to those we love. Maybe its the beautiful ornaments and lights in our home and community. On the other hand, maybe it is the dread associated with getting the right gift, finding the gift in stock, or with the promise it will be delivered by Christmas…even trying to figure out how to pay off the credit card in January. There might be a bit of all of this in our experience of Christmas.

The Christmas story is about God fulfilling a promise to deliver a gift by Christmas. The fulfilled promise begins with unlikely people responding to God’s call, a young woman, her husband to be, night shift shepherds, and traveling astrologers. And yet the hope of all the years are met in the life of this child. This simple story involves the complexity of living in a trying time…yet God delivers and the gift of this child offers love, forgiveness and purpose.

This Christmas Eve you are invited to hear this story anew and experience this promise. Be encouraged to hear again the biblical story, the seasonal songs of promise, and the sacred moments in this candle light service. God does deliver on the promise, not only in that recorded moment of history, but in our lives today. May we all receive the promise of God’s love revealed in this Child…it changes everything. This gift includes love, hope, forgiveness and living lives of significance. What makes it feel like Christmas to you?

