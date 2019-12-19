Pastor Dean Howell, Grace Baptist Church

The Infinite Infant

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Luke 1:35 And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.

Focusing our attention upon the true meaning of Christmas will always instill into our demeanor, a sober, but cheerful countenance. Gracious words were spoken by the angel Gabriel to the questioning young virgin named Mary. In his answer we have the mystery of the great doctrine of “the incarnation of the Son of God”. Although this truth has been and still is under attack by even those who wear clergy garments, the supernatural birth of the infinite infant is what Christmas is all about. Christmas joy is the by-product of the good news that Jesus Christ came to save sinners like you and me.

Even though it’s the Christmas season, the demands of life never end. Do you ever feel like you are overloaded with demands? Secular demand (the taxing) was used to bring Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem, while sacred demand (Feast of Tabernacles) was used to guide them to a stable. We live in a demanding culture, yet God can use it to direct us to His will. Take time this year, even though the demands of life are great, to focus upon the real meaning of Christmas. That meaning is the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ the Lord. Merry Christmas, Madison!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0