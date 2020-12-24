Pastor Dean Howell, Grace Baptist Church

Bethlehem Bread
Micah 5:2 But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting
Roman dominion was on the mind of Caesar Augustus when he made the decree that the whole world should be taxed. The inhabitants of every city should return to their homeland to have their names recorded and their belongings documented. This may have been the first stay-at-home policy. Families were to remain home until the census was over. Interesting that everyone was ordered home during the first advent.
According to the New Testament, Joseph brought Mary from Galilee out of the city of Nazareth into Judea and then to the city of Bethlehem. Bethlehem means the “house of bread." Over 700 years before Jesus was born in Bethlehem, the minor prophet Micah recorded the exact place where the birth would take place. Insignificant compared to other cities in Judah yet God chose Bethlehem. Insignificant perhaps in size and population yet not insignificant concerning the Messiah. The house of bread would bring us the Bread of life. The fascinating story of Ruth took place in Bethlehem, where Ruth gleaned barley and wheat from the same fields where the angels appeared to the shepherds. The Shepherd King who was born to rule was also born to die upon Calvary.
Most interesting, Micah reveals Jesus as eternal. This is the most important point, that God himself became flesh and dwelt among us, Immanuel. Underneath this truth we find redemption in the Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas Day is almost here, and we will spend time celebrating the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. When Jesus came the first time there was fear, frustration, hurts and helplessness in the world. We have these same things in our day and the only answer to these issues is the person of Jesus Christ. My prayer is that you would consider a personal relationship with the Bethlehem Bread, the Eternal Shepherd King who was crucified, buried and risen again to complete salvation for all who call upon Him. Merry Christmas, Madison.