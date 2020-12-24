Pastor Dean Howell, Grace Baptist Church

Bethlehem Bread

Micah 5:2 But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting

Roman dominion was on the mind of Caesar Augustus when he made the decree that the whole world should be taxed. The inhabitants of every city should return to their homeland to have their names recorded and their belongings documented. This may have been the first stay-at-home policy. Families were to remain home until the census was over. Interesting that everyone was ordered home during the first advent.