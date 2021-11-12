PASSING OPTIONS

Most teams use three players in pass receive a majority of the time. UW has been among them, although Sheffield has been using two or sometimes 2 ½ passers more often of late.

The decision on when to use two or three passers is dependent on a number of factors, including the range of your passers and the strength of the opponent’s servers.

“There’s times when we’re just in a two-person pattern,” Sheffield said. “We’ve done more of that. We’ll go in and out of that throughout a match. A lot of times we give our libero the call, based on the server and what they’re trying to do and what type of pattern she wants to be in.

“They’ve got to have range and they’ve got to work well together. They’ve got to read the game, they’ve got to know the servers and they can’t take false steps. The false steps will kill you. But if you’re reading the game real well, you know what the server’s tendencies are and you’re clean with your movements, it can be good.”

The advantage of using two passers is that it frees an outside hitter from potentially being taken out as an attack if she’s driven out of position by a serve. That outside hitter has a smaller area of responsibility on the court with 2 ½ passers.

Purdue and Penn State typically are teams that use two passers a lot.