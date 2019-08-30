One spot in the postseason format that includes six major bowl games is reserved for the top-rated team from the “Group of Five,” which includes the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt.
Central Florida has represented the group the past two seasons, beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl and losing to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Here are three “Group of Five” teams to keep an eye on in 2019:
Central Florida: The Knights followed up a 13-0 season with a 12-1 campaign. They’ll play this season without injured quarterback McKenzie Milton, but Brandon Wimbush joined the program as a graduate transfer from Notre Dame and gives coach Josh Heupel some experience at that position.
Boise State: The Broncos have 14 starters returning from a 10-3 team. But they have a big hole to fill at quarterback following the departure of four-year starter Brett Rypien, whose 13,578 passing yards are a Mountain West record.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats went from four wins in Luke Fickell’s first season to an 11-2 mark a year ago. They return 14 starters from that team, including tailback Michael Warren II (above), who ran for 1,329 yards and 19 TDs last season.