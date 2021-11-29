 Skip to main content
Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi
Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi

First day of the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament (copy)

Lodi's Parker Heintz, right.

Heintz finished fourth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet. Heintz, with 75 wins, was fourth at state in 2020.

