PANDEMIC PROGRESS

Among the lengthy list of players to miss time this season is Corbin Burnes, who became the first Brewers player since baseball returned from its hiatus last summer to be sidelined because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Though Burnes was not part of the group — a decision he said he made for personal reasons — the Brewers were one of the first handful of MLB teams to vaccinate 85% of their players and coaching staffs, a mark that allows for the relaxation of some of the current health and safety restrictions in place.

It's a point of pride for Stearns, who hopes the small steps toward normalcy will also pay off with improved on-field performances.

"It makes for a more normal existence and it makes life on the road a little less onerous when guys are allowed to get out of the hotel room and go get a cup of coffee," he said. "I’m proud of the group that we got to and above the 85% threshold. Our goal is to get the entire group vaccinated. We understand that may not be completely possible but we’re still working on it."