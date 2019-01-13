A national group that organized rallies in Madison and around the country last year to bring attention to the need for treatment of chronic pain, including with opioids, is planning to hold another rally in Madison on Jan. 29.
Backers of the Don’t Punish Pain rallies say some patients who genuinely need opioids for chronic pain are being told by their doctors to stop or reduce the drugs because of guidelines meant to curb abuse and reduce overdose deaths.
“We have a right to have our pain reduced,” Dana Weinberger, who led the Madison rally last year and is organizing the one this month, told the State Journal in September.
The Jan. 29 rally is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on East Main Street near the state Capitol. For more information, visit: go.madison.com/pain.
— David Wahlberg