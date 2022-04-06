 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paige Hanson, sr., C, Monona Grove

With plenty of pop in her bat, Hanson delivered four homers and 27 RBIs while hitting .351. A second team All-Badger South pick a year ago, she'll continue her career at UW-Green Bay.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

