The Final Forte 2021
The Final Forte 2021

From the Madison Forward: Region's business community pushes ahead series

The Final Forte finalists were selected from a group of young Wisconsin artists who competed in the Bolz Young Artist Competition’s two preliminary rounds that took place virtually this year.

We are excited to celebrate the results of the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Bolz Young Artist Competition! The four finalists performed their concerto selections with piano accompaniment for a panel of three judges. Verbal introductions of the finalists and their musical selections were made from the stage by MSO’s Music Director, John DeMain, and MSO’s Director of Education and Community Engagement, Kathryn Schwarzmann.

The Final Forte competition was captured by Audio for the Arts and Painted Post Multimedia in Overture Hall. Wisconsin Young Artists Compete: The Final Forte post-production is being done by PBS Wisconsin. The final production will presented online in the spring, and may also be broadcast.

Learn more and watch for announcements about the virtual presentation: madisonsymphony.org/finalforte

FREE streamed Organ performance!

Registration is open for the exciting virtual Overture Concert Organ performance featuring our Principal Organist Greg Zelek, and trumpet soloist Ansel Norris. The premiere will take place this Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be available for viewing for everyone who registers through May 31st. Learn more about the concert and register online at madisonsymphony.org/zeleknorris

