Packers notes 10-26

“I mean, I love Jamaal. Jamaal is such an important part of our team in so many facets,” Rodgers said. “Not just the physical, on-the-field stuff you see, where he’s extremely talented. As you saw, the first catch-and-run that got us going early was such a smooth play by him. To hands-catch it like nothing, turn up the field — maybe (that’s) something he might not have done as smooth last year.

“Again, I’ve said this a lot, but I’m bringing it up time and time again because I just think he deserves so much credit for what he did in the offseason to get himself in this position. He’s such a talented guy. He obviously brings so much outside of the physical — the energy, the swag, the dancing moves that we all can try and copy or marvel at. He’s an important, important part of what we’re doing.

“With ‘Jonesy’ not being able to go today, with him being able to step up and play the way he played was not surprising, but I don’t want to belittle it at all. It’s a really, really important part of what happened today, was him in there pass protecting, running the football tough, having some timely catches. And you love seeing him get that touchdown at the end.”