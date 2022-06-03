Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas’ hopes to build on breakout season in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Rasul Douglas had been on the Green Bay Packers’ roster for exactly 18 days when he walked out of the home team’s tunnel and onto the Lambeau Field turf.

The well-traveled cornerback’s first two games with his new team — his sixth team in a two-year span — had been on the road: First, at Cincinnati on Oct. 10, when he’d been inactive; then, at Chicago on Oct. 17, when he started the game on the bench but moved into the every-down lineup after just one defensive series (and would never leave it).

But as he looked around the venerable stadium and listened to the roar of the crowd as kickoff approached against the Washington soon-to-be Commanders on Oct. 24, the reality hit Douglas.

“Honestly, my first home game here,” Douglas recounted during this week’s second round of offseason organized team activity practices, “I was thinking, ‘I want to be here forever.’”

Forever is a long time, and no one knows the transitory nature of the NFL better than Douglas. But he sure seems to have found a home after a vagabond existence that eventually led him to Titletown.

His NFL career began as a 2017 third-round pick out of West Virginia by the Philadelphia Eagles. Then it took him in a 14-month span to the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals before the Packers signed him off the Cardinals’ practice squad three days after star cornerback Jaire Alexander suffered a severe right shoulder injury on Oct. 3.

And not knowing what lay ahead, Douglas held off on getting an apartment in the Green Bay metroplex, hunkering down at a local hotel the Packers booked for him upon his arrival.

“I was trying to stay there the whole year to try to pay no rent,” Douglas said. “Unfortunately, my hotel checked out and I had to get an apartment.”

Since then, he has been able to set up more stable living arrangements, as his bolt-from-the-blue season — his team-leading five interceptions with the Packers were as many in 12 games as he’d had over his first four NFL seasons (and 60 total games) combined — led to a three-year, $21 million contract in March that included a guaranteed $5.3 million up-front signing bonus.

And with his game-changing playmaking — from his end-zone interception in the closing seconds to seal an Oct. 28 win over the Cardinals, to his two interceptions for touchdowns in successive weeks, to his pair of Christmas Day INTs to beat the Cleveland Browns — Douglas has established himself as a vital defensive piece, even with Alexander returning to health and 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes on the same depth chart.

“It just wasn’t luck last year. You can’t get that lucky every time,” defensive backs coach Jerry Gray said of Douglas’ production. “You have to have put work in before you get here, so when the curtain opens up, you’re ready to go play. I don’t know what Rasul Douglas did (before Green Bay). But I tell you what: He must’ve worked his tail off. Because when he got here, he wasn’t out of shape, he was ready to go play, and he made the plays he needed to make.”

Moving forward, it’s up to the 6-foot-2, 209-pound Douglas to prove Barry right about him not being a flash-in-the-pan, one-year wonder, while also proving quarterback Aaron Rodgers is right in calling him a “star.”

“For sure. There’s a lot more (to accomplish),” Douglas said. “Working in the offseason, I’m ready to put it together now and show.”

Douglas said he went to head coach Matt LaFleur after the team’s NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers to emphasize how desperately he wanted to stay in Green Bay. But all too familiar with the business of football, Douglas knew there were no guarantees.

“Me and coach talked for a little bit, and I just told him I wanted to be here if he wanted me here,” Douglas said. “You never know (in) this business. But I was hoping I’d be here.”

After garnering interest from other teams, Douglas started to think he’d be on the move again. But when the Packers freed up salary cap space by trading franchise-tagged star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, they suddenly had the cap room to bring Douglas back.

Douglas insists that getting his wish and returning to Green Bay won’t lead to complacency. He knows all too well how fleeting NFL success can be, and he has vowed he won’t take the opportunity — or his place in potentially one of the NFL’s top defensive backfields — for granted.

“It feels good, but nothing’s ever (guaranteed), you know what I’m saying?” Douglas said. “A contract means a contract but, at any time, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they can let you go. You’ve just got to keep working.

“We’re trying to be the best secondary. We’ve got the best two safeties, the best three corners. We’re trying to put that all together.”