P.J. Osvald, Wayland Academy

Year, record: 13th, 69-173

Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018

Most memorable win: In January 2014, we went on the road and defeated Central Wisconsin Christian 69-61. CWC had a tremendous team that year, led by all-state forward Tyler De Young, and ultimately advanced to the sectional final. At that point in the season, we were coming off a tough loss to Messmer and CWC was 9-0 and ranked No. 3 in the coaches’ poll.

Our team was led by a trio of seniors, Can Ozbalkan, Nick Ptaschinski and Eric Vaubel, all of whom played well that night. The game wasn’t as close as the final score. Can controlled the game from the point guard spot, scoring 31 points and dishing out seven assists. Eric had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nick was our leading scorer on the season, but that night he excelled at defense and rebounding, and hit some big 3-point shots. We got great effort from our other starters and the bench that night.

The memory of that evening sticks with me partly because I was so proud of how the kids worked together and partly because of the elation I could feel from the team in the locker room. From the team leaders through the kids who didn’t get into the game, everyone was happy, everyone contributed and it seemed like everyone had a sense that if we kept working it could be a special season. Another thing that stuck with me was during the handshake line, I overheard CWC’s Tyler De Young tell Eric “You’re a great player,” which validated what I knew about Eric, but it was a kind and sportsmanlike thing to say, and I was impressed with De Young both as a player and person.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.