Freshman
6-0, 190
Naperville, Ill.
Age at start of season: 18.
NHL: Fifth-round pick. No. 137 overall, of the Florida Panthers in 2019.
Stats: 11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points in 56 games last season for the U.S. Under-18 Team.
Scouting report: Playing behind first-round picks Jack Hughes and Alex Turcotte at center with the National Team Development Program, Lindmark grew into a role that emphasized blocking shots, playing physical and getting lots of chances on the penalty kill. He'll be expected to do much of the same in his first season.
On Twitter and Instagram: @lindy2201, @owenlindmark.