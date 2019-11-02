Sophomore center | 7-0, 266
Prescott, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Per NCAA rules, Hamilton couldn’t play in games last season after transferring from Northern Illinois. But Hamilton, a walk-on, barely even practiced due to a back injury that was an issue as early as the preseason. He appeared in 27 games as a true freshman at Northern Illinois, averaging 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game. As a high school senior, Hamilton averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while helping Prescott reach the WIAA Division 3 state final.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite TV show to binge? How I Met Your Mother.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Aleem Ford.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Estacion Inka.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Football.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, N/A