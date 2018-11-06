Sophomore center
7-0, 266
Prescott, Wisconsin
Scouting report: Hamilton joined the program as a walk-on in the offseason and will sit out this season, per NCAA transfer rules. He played last season at Northern Illinois, averaging 1.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 6.8 minutes in 27 games as a true freshman. As a high school senior, Hamilton averaged 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game to help lead Prescott to the WIAA Division 3 state final.
What’s your nickname? Big Discussion.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Will Ferrell.
Best singer on the team? Kobe King.
Worst dancer on the team? Me.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Getting buckets on my kids.