Owen Hamilton

Owen Hamilton, 7-0, 266, so., Prescott (Prescott) Redshirt season

Owen Hamilton, a 7-foot sophomore from Prescott, is redshirting this season. He played in 27 games as a freshman at Northern Illinois before transferring to Wisconsin.

