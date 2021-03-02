 Skip to main content
OWEN ARNETT

Owen Arnett pregame

Arrowhead High School product Owen Arnett joined the class in early March as a preferred walk-on. 

Arnett originally committed to Virginia in November, but decided to stay closer to home and play at UW. The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect projects as a linebacker. 

A second-team all-state edge player as a senior, Arnett had 67 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions, according to Wissports.com

