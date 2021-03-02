Arrowhead High School product Owen Arnett joined the class in early March as a preferred walk-on.
Arnett originally committed to Virginia in November, but decided to stay closer to home and play at UW. The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect projects as a linebacker.
A second-team all-state edge player as a senior, Arnett had 67 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions, according to Wissports.com.
After talking with my family, I’ve had a slight change of plans and I have decided to stay home and take a PWO to Wisconsin! Thank you to all the coaches throughout the recruiting process. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EhSKFeaSU1— Owen Arnett (@Owenarnett27) March 2, 2021