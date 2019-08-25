Locked in: Za’Darius Smith (above), Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Kyler Fackrell.
On the bubble: Reggie Gilbert, Randy Ramsey, Markus Jones.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: Greg Roberts.
Number of roster spots: 5 or 6
Gilbert is the logical pick as the No. 5 here, but Ramsey and Jones have flashed in camp, too. Roberts is on the physically unable to perform list and has yet to practice, so he figures to stay there when the regular season begins. The Packers’ major investment in the two Smiths and their first-round selection of Gary, who has had a quiet camp after a strong start, make them the cornerstones of this group. Fackrell, coming off a 10.5-sack season and in a contract year, will have to prove last year wasn’t a fluke, but he’s a legit special-teams leader and a valuable part of the rotation.