1. Zack Baun, Sr., and Tyler Johnson, Sr.
2. Christian Bell, Jr., and Noah Burks, Jr.
Name to watch: Izayah Green-May, So.
Pass rushing from this position could take a major hit with the departure of Andrew Van Ginkel. Baun returns as a sure starter after getting better throughout his junior season, but Johnson could have competition for the other starting spot.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned Burks, Green-May and redshirt freshman Jaylan Franklin among young defensive players who impressed him in practice during the latter stages of the 2018 season.