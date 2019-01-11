Zack Baun
Wisconsin outside linebacker Zack Baun, left, put himself in line for a starting job next season after showing improvement throughout his junior season. 

1. Zack Baun, Sr., and Tyler Johnson, Sr.

2. Christian Bell, Jr., and Noah Burks, Jr.

Name to watch: Izayah Green-May, So.

Pass rushing from this position could take a major hit with the departure of Andrew Van Ginkel. Baun returns as a sure starter after getting better throughout his junior season, but Johnson could have competition for the other starting spot.

Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mentioned Burks, Green-May and redshirt freshman Jaylan Franklin among young defensive players who impressed him in practice during the latter stages of the 2018 season.

