OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (4 or 5)

Preston Smith - Packers

Locks: Preston Smith (above), Rashan Gary

Looking good: Kingsley Enagbare

On the bubble: Tipa Galeai, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton, Kobe Jones

All camp long, the search for a third, fourth and fifth edge rusher has been a priority, and each of the youngsters in the mix has had his moments. Enagbare, a fifth-round pick, has come on lately, as has Jones. Special teams will be a factor here, which helps Galeai more than anyone. Still, what this group does against the Chiefs could be what separates the keepers from the also-rans.

“Of course, we’ve got two great ones in Preston and Rashan, but after that, it’s competitive,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “It’s going to go right down to the wire.”

