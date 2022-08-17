No.; Name; Year; Height; Hometown

4; Liz Gregorski; R-Jr.; 5-11; Appleton

13; Sarah Franklin; R-So.; 6-4; Lake Worth, Florida

15; Jade Demps (above); Jr.; 6-2; Raleigh, North Carolina

17; Ella Wrobel; Fr.; 6-4; Plainfield, Illinois

22; Julia Orzol; So.; 6-0; Olsztyn, Poland

Breakdown

The Badgers figure to have the deepest and most talented group of outside hitters in at least the past decade. Sarah Franklin and Julia Orzol should be one of the top hitter duos in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation. Both are versatile, expected to play six rotations and be impact players throughout.

There’s also plenty of talent pushing them for playing time. Jade Demps played a significant role during the championship run last year as a back-row attacker and looks to have improved her front-row attack in preseason practice.

Ella Wrobel in many other years would step right into a primary role because she already has demonstrated the skills that made her the No. 11 recruit, according to PrepVolleyball.com. Liz Gregorski finally is healthy after being sidelined for most of her career by a series of injuries.

Breakout potential: Orzol earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors last season while playing with a stress fracture much of the year. Healthy now, she can be a six-rotation force with a powerful serve and strong passing skills.

The number: 3.96 – Kills per set last season by Franklin at Michigan State, ranking third in the Big Ten. The UW record in the 25-point rally scoring era is 3.75 by Dana Rettke in 2019.