Wisconsin seeks feedback on earlier, longer deer season; online survey launches Monday, replacing county hearings

Some of the other changes proposed by the NRB would eliminate the antlerless-only holiday deer season, close the crossbow season in November and impose a hunting moratorium before the first day of the gun season.

The NRB is also seeking feedback on a spring bear hunting season and requiring the use of non-toxic ammunition on state lands. Despite a 1991 federal ban on the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting, lead poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for bald eagles.

The questions are advisory only. Rule changes would require action by the NRB or state Legislature and none would take effect this year.

In a break from tradition, the WCC will not hold elections, instead extending delegate terms by one year. County chairs will appoint people to fill vacancies if any delegates decide to step down.

The DNR estimates it will take 20 to 30 minutes to complete the survey, which is being administered by the online platform SurveyMonkey, which works on most computers, tablets and smart phones. The agency says it has implemented security measures to prevent people from submitting multiple responses.

Results will be posted on the Spring Hearings web page once they have been compiled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.