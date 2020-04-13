Wisconsin seeks feedback on earlier, longer deer season; online survey launches Monday, replacing county hearings

Wisconsin residents will use the internet to weigh in on major changes to deer hunting and other fish and wildlife policy changes.
With in-person gatherings curtailed during a public health emergency, the traditional spring hearings held in each of the 72 counties have been replaced with an online survey.
Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, state residents will have three days to respond to 55 advisory questions for the state’s Natural Resources Board and Wisconsin Conservation Congress to consider.
Among the key issues on this year’s survey are whether to extend the traditional 9-day firearm deer hunting season by 10 days.
According to the NRB, the proposal is not intended to increase the number of deer killed but “excitement and participation in our premier hunt.”
A separate proposal by the board’s deer and elk advisory committee would create a 16-day gun season starting on the Saturday closest to Nov. 15 in an effort to avoid late seasons like 2019, when Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 28. Such a change would require new legislation.
Some of the other changes proposed by the NRB would eliminate the antlerless-only holiday deer season, close the crossbow season in November and impose a hunting moratorium before the first day of the gun season.
The NRB is also seeking feedback on a spring bear hunting season and requiring the use of non-toxic ammunition on state lands. Despite a 1991 federal ban on the use of lead shot for waterfowl hunting, lead poisoning is one of the leading causes of death for bald eagles.
The questions are advisory only. Rule changes would require action by the NRB or state Legislature and none would take effect this year.
In a break from tradition, the WCC will not hold elections, instead extending delegate terms by one year. County chairs will appoint people to fill vacancies if any delegates decide to step down.
The DNR estimates it will take 20 to 30 minutes to complete the survey, which is being administered by the online platform SurveyMonkey, which works on most computers, tablets and smart phones. The agency says it has implemented security measures to prevent people from submitting multiple responses.
Results will be posted on the Spring Hearings web page once they have been compiled.
