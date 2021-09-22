Wisconsin hunters urged to submit deer for chronic wasting disease

The vast majority of CWD positives in the wild herd were in southern Wisconsin counties near Mount Horeb, where the disease was first found in the state.

Kamps encouraged hunters to take advantage of the free CWD testing. There are self-service kiosks open around the clock where hunters can drop off the deer's head for testing. Tests are also conducted by meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses that have contracted with the state to collect samples, Kamps said. At-home testing kits are also available.

Test results take about 10 to 14 days to return and no delays are anticipated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Jeff Pritzl, the DNR's deer program specialist, said Wisconsin has done an "exemplary" job of tracking the disease.

"We're not only managing for the short term, but we need to be thinking about what the deer hunting experience is going to be for the next generation," he said.

The DNR initially tried to persuade hunters to kill as many deer as possible in the hopes of eradicating the disease. But hunters and landowners refused to accept that approach. The backlash was so fierce that former Republican Gov. Scott Walker adopted a largely hands-off approach to the disease, focusing on tracking its spread rather than trying to stop it.