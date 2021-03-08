Wisconsin Conservation Congress nixes spring hearings for second year, extends delegate terms

Wisconsin residents will again be able to use the internet this spring to weigh in on issues including the hunting of albino deer and a tax on carbon dioxide emissions as the state’s citizen advisory board suspends elections for a second straight year.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress announced Monday that the annual spring hearings will be held online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 23 proposed rules changes related to fisheries and five regarding wildlife management as well as an advisory referendum on whether the Natural Resources Board should form a collaborative group to address chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in deer.

DNR forms committee to advise on wolf plan; to include hunter, farmer, advocacy groups The Wolf Management Plan Committee will provide recommendations for a new scientifically and socially supported management plan for the animals, which were removed earlier this year from the federal endangered species list.

The board has proposed forming a group with DNR and agriculture officials as well as representatives of the Conservation Congress, wildlife groups, Native American tribes and deer farming organizations.

Survey participants can also advise the Conservation Congress on more than two dozen issues, including resolutions in support of a federal tax on carbon dioxide emissions, opposition to a crude oil pipeline through northern Wisconsin, and support for the evaluation of cumulative impact when the DNR approves high-capacity well permits.