Survey says: don't mess with Wisconsin's deer hunt

Wisconsin residents overwhelmingly oppose changing the state’s firearm deer hunting season, though they would like simpler rules, according to results of an advisory referendum.

A record 64,943 participants in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ first online-only spring hearings voted nearly 3 to 1 against extending the traditional nine-day gun season to 19 days, according to survey results released Wednesday by the Department of Natural Resources.

More than twice as many people opposed extending the season and moving the start up to the middle of November rather than the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

With declining sales of hunting licenses, the Natural Resources Board had suggested lengthening the season might increase “excitement and participation” in the hunt. The Conservation Congress suggested hunters would have better luck with an earlier hunt, which would be less likely to fall after the mating season.

