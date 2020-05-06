Survey says: don't mess with Wisconsin's deer hunt

Wisconsin residents overwhelmingly oppose changing the state’s firearm deer hunting season, though they would like simpler rules, according to results of an advisory referendum.
A record 64,943 participants in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ first online-only spring hearings voted nearly 3 to 1 against extending the traditional nine-day gun season to 19 days, according to survey results released Wednesday by the Department of Natural Resources.
More than twice as many people opposed extending the season and moving the start up to the middle of November rather than the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
With declining sales of hunting licenses, the Natural Resources Board had suggested lengthening the season might increase “excitement and participation” in the hunt. The Conservation Congress suggested hunters would have better luck with an earlier hunt, which would be less likely to fall after the mating season.
The vast majority of respondents also opposed a no-hunting period before the start of the gun season, which was the practice before 2002. According to the NRB, some people believed the break “generated excitement and built anticipation” for the hunt.
Proposals to close the crossbow deer-hunting season in November and to prohibit shooting bucks with bows or crossbows during the gun season also met with opposition.
More than twice as many respondents favored simplifying regulations by eliminating deer management zones.
The majority of respondents want to do away with the antlerless-only holiday deer season and oppose a return of the DNR’s “earn a buck” program for herd management.
Responses were split on the question of deer baiting, with slightly more respondents opposed to a statewide ban on the practice.
The survey also showed strong support for a spring bear hunting season.
While not binding, the survey results are meant to guide decision making and will be considered by the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the DNR.
Rule changes would require action by the NRB and in some cases -- such as changing the start of the deer season -- new legislation.
The online survey was conducted April 13-16 in place of public meetings -- known as Spring Hearings -- traditionally held in each of the state’s 72 counties.
While the Conservation Congress offered an online option in 2019, this was the first time in its 86-year history that the citizen advisory organization didn’t hold in-person hearings, which were cancelled because of a statewide ban on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The turnout, which included 64,536 Wisconsin residents, was more than double the previous record of 30,865 in 2000, when the agenda included a controversial proposal to allow hunting of mourning doves.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!