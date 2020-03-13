You are the owner of this article.
Muskie school canceled; event draws hundreds from across Midwest

A local fishing club has scrubbed a day-long event of seminars and demonstrations that draws anglers from around the Midwest.

The Capital City Chapter of Muskies Inc. has announced that Saturday’s 19th annual Intermediate & Advanced Muskie School at Waunakee High School has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

The event is believed to be the only school of its kind in the world and typically offers up 37 different classes attended by nearly 250 students from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan.

The school, with a $35 tuition that includes lunch, is designed to improve the knowledge of muskie anglers, raise money for muskie stocking in the Madison area’s chain of lakes and provide two $1,000 scholarships for Waunakee High School students considering a career in natural resources.

