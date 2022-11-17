Gearing up for deer: hunters prepare for frigid firearm opener

SAUK CITY — Ammo: check. Insulated pants: check. Hand warmers: check.

Final preparations are underway as more than half a million deer hunters prepare to head into the woods and fields Saturday, when stiff winds and unseasonably cold temperatures will combine for wind chills near zero.

For many hunters, the nine-day firearm season is as much about spending time outdoors and swapping stories with family and friends as it is about bringing home a big buck.

“It’s what we do every year, no matter what, no matter the weather,” said Tom Lochner, the third-generation owner of Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City, where hunters were stocking up on last-minute gear Thursday.

Wisconsin hunters spend an estimated $2.5 billion every year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and deer are by far the number one target.

Even with supply chain issues and inflation, Lochner said he can count on deer season to bring in customers.

“It’s one thing people aren’t willing to give up because of economic conditions,” he said. “It’s too much of a tradition to give up.”

Yet sales of hunting licenses have been declining about 1.5% to 2% each year since the turn of the century as aging baby boomers hang up their guns faster than the next generation can replace them.

“We know in the next decade we’re probably going to lose another 50,000 hunters,” said Jeff Pritzl, a wildlife biologist and program supervisor for the DNR.

Others have turned to bows and arrows.

“It’s more of a challenge,” said Stew Ballweg, 53, who took up archery about 15 years ago. “And it’s warmer. That’s a bonus.”

Even so, Ballweg said he’s looking forward to going out with his four brothers and their kids, though he was hoping to find a pair of wool pants.

“It’s going to be nasty,” he said.

Ben Hazard of Wisconsin Dells was buying hand warmers.

Hazard, 28, already bagged an eight-point buck with his bow but was looking forward to sitting out with his uncle and cousins on Saturday.

“The gun season is more about the family aspect,” he said. “It kind of brings it together.”

Beyond tradition

The firearm hunt, which accounts for about two-thirds of the total hunt, isn’t just about tradition, said DNR Secretary Preston Cole. It’s also an opportunity to put venison on the table, keep the deer population in check and participate in data collection.

“We are a science-based organization,” Cole said. “And our scientists here at the DNR rely heavily on the information we receive from deer harvest registrations and submitted CWD samples to make informed, smart and scientifically driven management decisions.”

But it’s also about bagging a buck, and a blanket of snow should help make that easier.

A winter storm earlier this week left most of the state with 0.4 to about 4 inches of snow on the ground Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, which is forecasting temperatures from 10 to 19 degrees with southwest winds of up to 25 mph Saturday morning.

But while cold temperatures favor hunters, the winds could work against them, making it harder to hear deer and limiting the animals’ movement.

“Hunters have to adapt,” he said. “That’s what hunting is about.”

As of Sunday, about 71% of the state’s corn crop had been harvested, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s eight days behind last year but still two days ahead of the five-year average.

“That's good news for the farmland deer hunters,” Priztl said. “It takes away a little bit of that extra hiding cover and sanctuary where deer like to hang out.”

Prizl said in recent years hunters have adopted a strategy of sitting still rather than trying to flush deer out.

While staying put works “really, really well,” Priztl said, hunters are more dependent on natural deer movement, which is influenced by weather and may not see as many deer as they remember “from the old days.”

Tom Egan of Sauk City planned to head to Pine Island, where he shot a buck on his very first outing back in 1972.

“I shot a buck that year and didn’t see another one for 10 years,” he said. “Maybe this will be my year."