As a result of an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis, deer hunters in parts of Dane and Columbia counties will have to bring their game in for testing.
The Department of Natural Resources is requiring testing of all white tail deer harvested from nine towns north of Madison. That means hunters will need to bring deer carcasses to one of four self-service kiosks where they will deposit the heads for testing.
The nine townships are Lodi, Arlington, Leeds, Dane, Vienna, Windsor, Springfield, Westport and Burke. Testing stations are available in Lodi, Poynette, Waunakee and Black Earth.
Deer will also be tested for chronic wasting disease.
Hunters can remove antlers or request to have the heads returned to them for mounting, said Lindsey Long, wildlife veterinarian for the DNR.
Bovine tuberculosis is a respiratory infection that primarily affects cattle, though it’s possible for both humans and wildlife to contract the disease.
This is the second year of a three-year survey begun after a cow at a Waunakee dairy tested positive in 2018.
Long said the disease has not been found in any wild deer.
With the nine-day gun deer season set to kick off on Saturday, the DNR reports license sales are essentially on par with 2018 numbers.
As of Sunday, the DNR had sold 538,643 deer hunting licenses, down less than 0.1 percent. Licenses for crossbow hunters and young children have exceeded 2018 totals.