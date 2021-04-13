DNR to relax park restrictions; observation towers, playgrounds to reopen

“We may have to close the property down for a couple of hours,” said Missy Vanlanduyt, recreational partnership section chief for the DNR.

Indoor group camps and indoor shelters remain closed until June 1. Office buildings, visitor centers, enclosed shelters and nature centers remain closed until further notice, though some drive-up windows may be open for admission purchases.

The DNR has also not set a date to resume rental of adaptive equipment.

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and to wear face covering when it’s not possible to stay six feet apart.

A vehicle admission sticker is required to visit most state park properties. Stickers can be purchased online or at individual properties via drive-up window service, electronic sales kiosks or self-registration stations.

In spite of park closures last spring during the early months of the pandemic, park attendance in 2020 topped 21.5 million, an 22% increase over the previous year, according to the DNR.