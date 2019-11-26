Wisconsin hunters bagged far fewer deer during the opening weekend of the nine-day gun season.
The statewide harvest was 90,286 deer, down 26 percent from the previous year, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
This year’s season, which straddles Thanksgiving, falls as late in the calendar as possible, while the 2018 season was the earliest possible.
Kevin Wallenfang, big game ecologist for the DNR, said harvests have historically dropped 20 to 25 percent during such calendar shifts.
Harvest totals in the opening weekend of 2018 were up 13 percent from the previous year.
Anecdotal evidence from wardens and game cameras suggest deer weren’t moving during the day.
You have free articles remaining.
Hunting in Vilas County, Wallenfang said there were plentiful tracks, though he saw only two deer.
“As the rut winds down deer are going to change their patterns,” he said. “The deer are there, they’re just moving after dark.”
Other factors affecting the hunt were lack of snow cover in the southern part of the state, wet soils that kept hunters out of marshes and river bottoms, and an unusually late harvest.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers have harvested only 57 percent of the state’s corn for grain, compared to 87 percent at the same time last year.
“That’s 2 million acres of places deer can hide,” Wallenfang said.
Wallenfang said archery, crossbow and youth hunt harvests were on par with 2018 numbers.
With low temperatures and snow in the forecast, the DNR said hunters should expect better luck during the remainder of the season.