DNR: Hunters shoot 16% more deer in 2020; 1 killed, 9 injured in firearm accidents

Wisconsin hunters bagged nearly 189,000 deer during the annual nine-day firearm hunt, an increase of nearly 16% over the previous year.

According to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Natural Resources, hunters brought in 85,340 bucks, an annual increase of 12.2%.

Since the start of the archery season on Sept. 12, hunters have registered more than 305,000 deer, an increase of 16.5% over the previous year.

While better than the 2019 season, this year’s totals are still below 2018, which had the highest numbers since 2013.

“It’s good to see this year’s numbers are on the rebound,” said Eric Lobner, the DNR’s wildlife management bureau director. “We’ve got some work to do.”

The 2019 season fell as late as possible in the year, while 2018 was as early as possible. The gun deer season is timed to straddle the Thanksgiving holiday.

Despite mild opening weekend temperatures, DNR staff reported excellent hunting conditions and weather for most of the season, except for a day or two of wind and rain.

