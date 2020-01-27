Our guy, the aptly named Phil Hands, is drawing for you

Dear State Journal members,
We're coming to you today with a story about one of the things we bring to our readers that no other newspaper in Wisconsin can claim.
And, sadly, fewer and fewer newspapers across the country match us on this front: We've got a full-time editorial cartoonist.
Our guy is Phil Hands, and our hope is that you are familiar with his work. If not, perhaps this members' newsletter might get Phil on your radar. (Also, is there a better name for a person who draws for living than ... Hands?)
Phil, who also handles our letters to the editor, creates three to four editorial cartoons for us each week, and at least one of those is syndicated nationally each week. So don't be surprised when traveling if you come upon a Phil Hands cartoon somewhere, because they're everywhere. Among many other places, Phil's work has appeared in USA Today, Newsweek, Time and The Washington Post.
We also have tapped into Phil's skills as an illustrator for uses beyond editorial cartoons. For example, every three months he draws the covers for our quarterly arts guides produced by our features staff. And he's done many sports illustrations involving the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Phil, who grew up in the Detroit area before earning a bachelor's degree at Kenyon College in Ohio and a master's at UW-Madison, says he started drawing, like most kids, around 4 or 5. By age 15, he was serious about cartooning, inspired, he says, by the iconic comic strip Calvin and Hobbes by Bill Watterson.
As to what he most enjoys about his cartooning career, Phil says it's a brain thing.
"I love using both sides of my brain every day," he said. "There is a need to be really analytical about the news of the day every day, and also really creative at the same time."
Regarding his own political stripes, Phil's official bio says this: A fierce political moderate, Phil’s cartoons attack the extremists on both the left and the right. He learned long ago that no political party has a monopoly on bad ideas.
Phil first started "drawing for money" as a 16-year-old at the Grosse Pointe (Michigan) News, where he made a whopping $35 a week for an editorial cartoon. (We pay him slightly better than that now.) Phil started selling cartoons to the State Journal as a freelancer when he moved here for grad school, then joined the staff in 2013.
Last week was a big one for Phil, because Friday was the deadline for this year's submissions to the Pulitzer Prize committee. Cartoonists from around the world submit entries each year, 20 cartoons each, trying to win the coveted prize. Phil hasn't won one yet, but this could be the year. The Pulitzer Prizes are announced in April each year.
And as a special treat for our members, here's a sneak peek at Phil's Pulitzer entry this year. These 20 cartoons were pulled from an initial set of 40 or so favorites from 2019. Politics, of course, show up lot in the entry, but so do subjects like girls playing soccer, farmers, homelessness and even the anniversary of the moon landing.
We hope you enjoy viewing Phil's Pulitzer entry and his daily work in the State Journal. As always, thanks for being a member.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.