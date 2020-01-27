Our guy, the aptly named Phil Hands, is drawing for you

Dear State Journal members,

We're coming to you today with a story about one of the things we bring to our readers that no other newspaper in Wisconsin can claim.

And, sadly, fewer and fewer newspapers across the country match us on this front: We've got a full-time editorial cartoonist.

Our guy is Phil Hands, and our hope is that you are familiar with his work. If not, perhaps this members' newsletter might get Phil on your radar. (Also, is there a better name for a person who draws for living than ... Hands?)

Phil, who also handles our letters to the editor, creates three to four editorial cartoons for us each week, and at least one of those is syndicated nationally each week. So don't be surprised when traveling if you come upon a Phil Hands cartoon somewhere, because they're everywhere. Among many other places, Phil's work has appeared in USA Today, Newsweek, Time and The Washington Post.

We also have tapped into Phil's skills as an illustrator for uses beyond editorial cartoons. For example, every three months he draws the covers for our quarterly arts guides produced by our features staff. And he's done many sports illustrations involving the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

