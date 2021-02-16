Other Wisconsin, Madison-area primary results

State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.
BELLEVILLE SCHOOL BOARD (2)
Top four advance
All precincts reporting
x-Trevor Johann (I) 413..........27%
x-William Monroe 348..........23%
x-Tierney Keyes 259..........17%
x-Wendy Fahey 259..........17%%
Lisa Bowers 257..........17%
MIDDLETON-CP SCHOOL BOARD, AREA IV
All precincts reporting
x-Gail Shepler 1,448..........39%
x-Matthew Thompson 1,146..........31%
Katie McCallum 1,137..........30%
OREGON SCHOOL BOARD
All precincts reporting
x-Mary A Lokuta 1,379..........54%
x-Joshua King 615..........24%
Sheri Pollock 446..........17%
Aaron Zitzelsberger 121..........5%
FITCHBURG CITY COUNCIL
District 3, Seat 5
All precincts reporting
x-Jay Allen 192..........34%
x-Shawnicia Youmas 185..........33%
Nicholas DiMiceli 184..........33%
MADISON CITY COUNCIL
District 9
All precincts reporting
x-Nikki Conklin 701..........31%
x-Paul Skidmore (I) 651..........28%
Anthony Amato 626..........27%
Douglas Hyant 310..........14%
District 16
All precincts reporting
x-Jael Currie 715..........48%
x-Matthew Tramel 282..........19%
Greg Dixon 218..........15%
Tyson Vitale 140..........9%
Kim Richman 120..........8%
District 18
All precincts reporting
x-Rebecca Kemble (I) 873..........50%
x-Charles Myadze 643..........37%
Veronica Figueroa Velez 220..........13%
OREGON PRESIDENT
All precincts reporting
x-Randy Glysch 813..........53%
x-Jenna Jacobson 416..........27%
Jerry Bollig 301..........20%
DANE COUNTY SUPERVISOR
District 12
All precincts reporting
x-Larry Palm (I) 769..........55%
x-Amani Latimer Burris 441..........31%
Goodwill Chekwube Obieze 192..........14%
SENATE DISTRICT 13 (GOP)
75 of 89 precincts
x-John Jagler 5,978..........57%
Don Pridemore 3,309..........32%
Todd Menzel 1,188..........11%
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 89 (GOP)
All precincts reporting
x-Elijah Behnke 1,643..........45%
Michael Kunesh 862..........23%
Debbie Jacques 768..........21%
Michael Schneider 259..........7%
David Kamps 157..........4%
