Other Wisconsin, Madison-area primary results
Other Wisconsin, Madison-area primary results

Spring primary

UW-Madison senior Jared Lawless prepares to register his vote Tuesday at a mostly quiet polling location at the Chazen Museum of Art. The spring primary historically has very low turnout.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

BELLEVILLE SCHOOL BOARD (2)

Top four advance

All precincts reporting

x-Trevor Johann (I) 413..........27%

x-William Monroe 348..........23%

x-Tierney Keyes 259..........17%

x-Wendy Fahey 259..........17%%

Lisa Bowers 257..........17%

MIDDLETON-CP SCHOOL BOARD, AREA IV

All precincts reporting

x-Gail Shepler 1,448..........39%

x-Matthew Thompson 1,146..........31%

Katie McCallum 1,137..........30%

OREGON SCHOOL BOARD

All precincts reporting

x-Mary A Lokuta 1,379..........54%

x-Joshua King 615..........24%

Sheri Pollock 446..........17%

Aaron Zitzelsberger 121..........5%

FITCHBURG CITY COUNCIL

District 3, Seat 5

All precincts reporting

x-Jay Allen 192..........34%

x-Shawnicia Youmas 185..........33%

Nicholas DiMiceli 184..........33%

MADISON CITY COUNCIL

District 9

All precincts reporting

x-Nikki Conklin 701..........31%

x-Paul Skidmore (I) 651..........28%

Anthony Amato 626..........27%

Douglas Hyant 310..........14%

District 16

All precincts reporting

x-Jael Currie 715..........48%

x-Matthew Tramel 282..........19%

Greg Dixon 218..........15%

Tyson Vitale 140..........9%

Kim Richman 120..........8%

District 18

All precincts reporting

x-Rebecca Kemble (I) 873..........50%

x-Charles Myadze 643..........37%

Veronica Figueroa Velez 220..........13%

OREGON PRESIDENT

All precincts reporting

x-Randy Glysch 813..........53%

x-Jenna Jacobson 416..........27%

Jerry Bollig 301..........20%

DANE COUNTY SUPERVISOR

District 12

All precincts reporting

x-Larry Palm (I) 769..........55%

x-Amani Latimer Burris 441..........31%

Goodwill Chekwube Obieze 192..........14%

SENATE DISTRICT 13 (GOP)

75 of 89 precincts

x-John Jagler 5,978..........57%

Don Pridemore 3,309..........32%

Todd Menzel 1,188..........11%

ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 89 (GOP)

All precincts reporting

x-Elijah Behnke 1,643..........45%

Michael Kunesh 862..........23%

Debbie Jacques 768..........21%

Michael Schneider 259..........7%

David Kamps 157..........4%

