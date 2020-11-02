 Skip to main content
OTHER COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL RACES AND REFERENDUMS

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Town of Arlington

All precincts reporting

Make the town clerk or town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 301..........62.0%

No 187..........38.0%

CRAWFORD COUNTY

All precincts reporting

Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting

x-Yes 5,544..........70.0%

No 2,380..........30.0%

DANE COUNTY

Town of Roxbury

All precincts reporting

Question 1: Make the town clerk a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 704..........62.0%

No 434..........38.0%

Question 2: Make the town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 690..........61.0%

No 444..........39.0%

Town of York

All precincts reporting

Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 291..........70.0%

No 122..........30.0%

Village of Maple Bluff

All precincts reporting

Exceed revenue limit by $862,409 a year, recurring

x-Yes 694..........66.0%

No 362..........34.0%

DODGE COUNTY

Town of Clyman

All precincts reporting

Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 281..........64.0%

No 160..........36.0%

Town of Shields

All precincts reporting

Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 253..........72.0%

No 98..........28.0%

City of Beaver Dam

5 of 7 precincts

Exceed revenue limit by $487,604 a year, recurring

Yes 4,096..........67.0%

No 2,049..........33.0%

GRANT COUNTY

Town of Watterstown

All precincts reporting

Provide residential garbage and recycling pickup in the Town of Watterstown

x-No 125..........63.0%

Yes 74..........37.0%

GREEN COUNTY

Town of Decatur

All precincts reporting

Allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all town roads, not including Sugar River State Trail

x-Yes 636..........61.0%

No 413..........39.0%

Town of York

All precincts reporting

Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 414 - 64%

No 235..........36.0%

Town of Sylvester

All precincts reporting

Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 418 - 66%

No 220..........34.0%

Town of Adams

All precincts reporting

Combine town clerk and town treasurer positions and make it appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 164 - 50%

No 162..........50.0%

Town of Monroe

All precincts reporting

Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-No 464 - 64%

Yes 265..........36.0%

IOWA COUNTY

All precincts reporting

Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting

x-Yes 9,438 - 74%

No 3,348..........26.0%

Town of Waldwick

All precincts reporting

Allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all town roads

x-Yes 172 - 58%

No 127..........42.0%

Village of Arena

All precincts reporting

Question 1: Exceed revenue limit by $75,000 a year for full-time EMT staff

x-No 258 - 54%

Yes 218..........46.0%

Question 2: Exceed revenue limit by $35,000 a year for employee raises 0,000..........0.0%

x-No 299 - 63%

Yes 174..........37.0%

Question 3: Exceed revenue limit by $55,000 a year for five years for street maintenance and capital equipment 0,000..........0.0%

x-No 295 - 63%

Yes 177..........38.0%

JEFFERSON COUNTY

35 of 36 precincts

Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting

Yes 23,349 - 58%

No 17,030..........42.0%

Town of Palmyra

All precincts reporting

Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 463 - 59%

No 316..........41.0%

RICHLAND COUNTY

Town of Henrietta

All precincts reporting

Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board

x-No 122..........50.0%

Yes 120..........50.0%

ROCK COUNTY

Blackhawk Technical College District

All precincts reporting

Borrow $32 million for building additions and improvements

x-Yes 54,674..........58.0%

No 40,048..........42.0%

Town of Harmony

All precincts reporting

Make the town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 1,020 - 60%

No 683..........40.0%

City of Evansville

All precincts reporting

Choice to build new aquatic center, demolish existing aquatic center and complete West Side Park (council will adopt whichever option gets the most votes)

x-Option 3: Neither 1,352 - 42%

Option 1: Borrow $9.4 million for proposed aquatics and sports improvements 1,054..........33.0%

Option 2: Borrow $11.2 million for proposed aquatics and sports improvements 784..........25.0%

SAUK COUNTY

Town of Dellona

All precincts reporting

Make the town treasurer and town clerk positions appointed by Town Board

x-Yes 649..........65.0%

No 347..........35.0%

