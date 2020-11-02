OTHER COUNTY AND MUNICIPAL RACES AND REFERENDUMS

COLUMBIA COUNTY
Town of Arlington
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk or town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 301..........62.0%
No 187..........38.0%
CRAWFORD COUNTY
All precincts reporting
Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting
x-Yes 5,544..........70.0%
No 2,380..........30.0%
DANE COUNTY
Town of Roxbury
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Make the town clerk a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 704..........62.0%
No 434..........38.0%
Question 2: Make the town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 690..........61.0%
No 444..........39.0%
Town of York
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 291..........70.0%
No 122..........30.0%
Village of Maple Bluff
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limit by $862,409 a year, recurring
x-Yes 694..........66.0%
No 362..........34.0%
DODGE COUNTY
Town of Clyman
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 281..........64.0%
No 160..........36.0%
Town of Shields
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 253..........72.0%
No 98..........28.0%
City of Beaver Dam
5 of 7 precincts
Exceed revenue limit by $487,604 a year, recurring
Yes 4,096..........67.0%
No 2,049..........33.0%
GRANT COUNTY
Town of Watterstown
All precincts reporting
Provide residential garbage and recycling pickup in the Town of Watterstown
x-No 125..........63.0%
Yes 74..........37.0%
GREEN COUNTY
Town of Decatur
All precincts reporting
Allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all town roads, not including Sugar River State Trail
x-Yes 636..........61.0%
No 413..........39.0%
Town of York
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 414 - 64%
No 235..........36.0%
Town of Sylvester
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 418 - 66%
No 220..........34.0%
Town of Adams
All precincts reporting
Combine town clerk and town treasurer positions and make it appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 164 - 50%
No 162..........50.0%
Town of Monroe
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-No 464 - 64%
Yes 265..........36.0%
IOWA COUNTY
All precincts reporting
Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting
x-Yes 9,438 - 74%
No 3,348..........26.0%
Town of Waldwick
All precincts reporting
Allow ATVs and UTVs to travel on all town roads
x-Yes 172 - 58%
No 127..........42.0%
Village of Arena
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Exceed revenue limit by $75,000 a year for full-time EMT staff
x-No 258 - 54%
Yes 218..........46.0%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limit by $35,000 a year for employee raises 0,000..........0.0%
x-No 299 - 63%
Yes 174..........37.0%
Question 3: Exceed revenue limit by $55,000 a year for five years for street maintenance and capital equipment 0,000..........0.0%
x-No 295 - 63%
Yes 177..........38.0%
JEFFERSON COUNTY
35 of 36 precincts
Call on Wisconsin Legislature to create a nonpartisan procedure for redistricting
Yes 23,349 - 58%
No 17,030..........42.0%
Town of Palmyra
All precincts reporting
Make the combined office of town clerk and town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 463 - 59%
No 316..........41.0%
RICHLAND COUNTY
Town of Henrietta
All precincts reporting
Make the town clerk and town treasurer positions appointed by Town Board
x-No 122..........50.0%
Yes 120..........50.0%
ROCK COUNTY
Blackhawk Technical College District
All precincts reporting
Borrow $32 million for building additions and improvements
x-Yes 54,674..........58.0%
No 40,048..........42.0%
Town of Harmony
All precincts reporting
Make the town treasurer a position appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 1,020 - 60%
No 683..........40.0%
City of Evansville
All precincts reporting
Choice to build new aquatic center, demolish existing aquatic center and complete West Side Park (council will adopt whichever option gets the most votes)
x-Option 3: Neither 1,352 - 42%
Option 1: Borrow $9.4 million for proposed aquatics and sports improvements 1,054..........33.0%
Option 2: Borrow $11.2 million for proposed aquatics and sports improvements 784..........25.0%
SAUK COUNTY
Town of Dellona
All precincts reporting
Make the town treasurer and town clerk positions appointed by Town Board
x-Yes 649..........65.0%
No 347..........35.0%
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.