ORZOL'S VALUE

Julia Orzol figures to be one of the leading contenders for Freshman of the Year in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation. But she’s coming off a tough week, at least from an attacking standpoint. She had a combined hitting percentage of just .068 in the Nebraska and Purdue matches with 18 kills and 13 errors in 73 attempts.

But Sheffield said she still was invaluable throughout those matches with her passing and other contributions.

“One thing I really like about her is she’s had a few games where her attacking numbers have been pretty low and her passing doesn’t drop,” he said. “So she adds incredible value to the match. My experience in the past is when six rotation players are young, when their attacking goes, the rest of their game goes. She finds so many other ways of bringing value to the match, a lot that don’t show up on box scores.”

To help relieve some of the load on Orzol, they’ve had her switch from her topspin jump serve to a float serve.

“She’d been taking a lot of big jumps and we’re trying to keep her healthy,” Sheffield said. “The amount of big jumping reps that she was taking in practice was just adding up. When she reps out her spin serve, it’s really good.

“We got to the point where we were trying to limit the amount of jumps she was doing in practice so we weren’t repping it out to the level that she was needing. And her float serve is good. Although we think that spin serve is going to be a real weapon for us, it made sense to switch to the float serve for the time being.”