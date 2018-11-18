The 2018 Wisconsin State Capitol ornament from the Wisconsin Historical Foundation is a tribute to the badger statue located at the entrance to the governor’s office on the first floor of the State Capitol. The bronze statue was created in 1899 as a gift from the people of the state of Wisconsin for the battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-9), an Illinois-class pre-dreadnought battleship.
“This year’s ornament is a great way to celebrate the badger statue that all visitors to the State Capitol get to see on tour and touch for good luck,” said Dave Wilder, executive director of the Wisconsin Historical Foundation. “All proceeds from the sale of these ornaments will support the State Capitol Restoration Fund.”
The badger statue was designed by artist Paul Kupper of Milwaukee for the USS Wisconsin (BB-9). It was created with bronze salvage from Spanish cannons captured in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. The statue was designed to include the state motto “Forward.” The shield also has a plow and fouled anchor, which were part of the “arms of the commonwealth.” The statue was placed on the bridge of the ship located directly above the 13 guns.
Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1987 signed an executive order creating a commission to coordinate public awareness about the USS Wisconsin (BB-64) as it was being recommissioned. A staffer of Thompson’s found the badger statue on display in the U.S. Naval Academy superintendent’s formal garden while at a reception in Annapolis, Maryland. Thompson worked to bring the statue back to Wisconsin for the 1988 celebration of the second USS Wisconsin recommissioning. In order to persuade the Navy to lease the statue back to Wisconsin for display, Thompson traded the USS Wisconsin’s silver service, which was on loan to the state from the Navy. The Navy now displays the complete silver service at the Naval Yard in Philadelphia. The badger statue is on lease to the state of Wisconsin from the U.S. Navy; the Wisconsin Department of Administration must renew the lease periodically to maintain the statue in the State Capitol.
The proceeds from ornament sales since 2004 have supported more than $75,000 in restoration projects around the Capitol building. Previous ornament sales have helped to fund a visitor bird’s-eye view from the glass perch inside the dome of the State Capitol.
This year’s ornament is also sponsored by Fincantieri Marine Group. The ornament is set in a special gift box and will be available for purchase while supplies last at several locations.
