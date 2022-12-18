Organizations that help the less fortunate

Financial well-being can be affected in the blink of an eye. Unforeseen circumstances such as an illness, natural disaster, job loss, or any number of extraordinary circumstances can jeopardize individuals' financial stability. Individuals may have to rely on various social services and other avenues until they can get back on their feet. Many can benefit from the work of various charitable organizations geared toward helping the less fortunate.

The Salvation Army

(Family Emergency Services)

Individuals can contact The Salvation Army Family Emergency Services unit to get help with their basic needs. This can include assistance with paying for utility bills as well as securing food and clothing. Case workers also can help prevent homelessness through crisis intervention.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul helps people pay their bills and meet other needs. Individuals of all religions can receive assistance.

National Assistance League

Each local chapter of the National Assistance League helps local communities with an array of essential services. School clothes, books and other items are provided to students through Operation School Bell. The organization also provides dental care, meals, social services, daycare, and additional support services.

Net Wish

Organized by a private individual, Net Wish was established to offer assistance through cash grants and free money to qualified individuals to help them pay critical bills during an emergency. Families with children and the elderly are given priority.

Jewish Federation of North America

People from all backgrounds and religions can seek assistance through the Jewish Federation of North America. The organization offers funding to various nonprofits so that people can get help with rent, homelessness, energy bills, and other social services.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross offers disaster relief assistance all over the country. Shelters, clothing vouchers, hotel rooms, and hot meals are some of the types of support offered by the Red Cross.

Operation Homefront

Military personnel can seek help from Operation Homefront, which provides grants, financial assistance and other aid for people in the military. It covers those in active service and also those who have left the service.

United Way

The United Way has databases of national charities and nonprofits that offer assistance. It can be a first step toward finding housing, seasonal help, assistance with substance abuse issues, holiday toys, help paying bills, and much more.

These are some of the organizations that provide help to people who have fallen on bad times and need assistance recovering from financial hardships.