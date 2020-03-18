Oregon 72, UW 54

The curtain call came with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining in Wisconsin's opening-round matchup with Oregon with coach Greg Gard pulling one of the most decorated players in program history.

Ethan Happ (above) received a standing ovation from UW fans as he reluctantly made his way off the court March 22, 2019, at the SAP Center, eventually settling in a spot behind the team’s bench. At that point, the senior center said later, moments of his stellar career played out in his head as he watched the final 88 seconds with a towel draped over his head.

After his 139th game with the Badgers ended with a 72-54 loss to Oregon in an NCAA tournament opener, Happ was the last player to leave the court and looked dazed and confused as he slowly walked to the locker room.

“I was kind of numb to it all,” Happ said.

It wasn’t supposed to end like this for Happ and the Badgers, whose season ended with a flurry of missed shots and, more shockingly, a defensive collapse in the second half.