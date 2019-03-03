Steve Peotter is helping to write a growth story at Oregon Community Bank and encourages his colleagues to submit their own chapters.
“As we continue to grow and evolve, we get input from our folks to guide some of the strategic decisions we make,” said Peotter, the bank’s president and chief executive officer. “We ask our folks, ‘Where do you think we should go next?’ when we grow. When we take on new human resources initiatives, we’ll ask our people about them before we do them.”
The bank opened a new bank, the Waunakee Community Bank, in December 2016. It also merged with Grand Marsh State Bank in 2018 to form the Adams Community Bank. It has a total of 80 employees.
Peotter advocates promoting from within, valuing new hires and celebrating colleagues’ achievements.
“We’ve more than tripled our colleague team in a relatively short period,” said Peotter. “Adding new hires to the organization adds a certain amount of new energy, ideas, creativity and innovation that organization that aren’t growing would never experience.”
Oregon Community Bank, founded in 1976, has also been successful in promoting from within as it has grown. One example is Steven Erickson, whom the bank plucked from a commercial lending team to be president of Waunakee Community Bank.
“He was never the president of a bank, but he’s done exceptionally well,” Peotter said. “We’re a huge believer in promoting internally and, frankly, promoting early and believing that our people can do it.”
The bank has also developed a culture of communication, so that employees feel informed about the bank’s direction. Senior managers meet with employees on certain topics, Peotter meets weekly with about a dozen people for updates and there is a colleague meeting in the lobby of the banks on a monthly basis.
“We’re a flat organization and we believe in constant communication,” he added.