Oregon (4-4) at Sun Prairie West (4-4)

Oregon's Cameron Gates

Oregon quarterback Cameron Gates drops back to pass under pressure from a pair of Sun Prairie East defenders during a Badger Large Conference game on Sept. 23.

It's do-or-die this week for both the Panthers and Wolves as they fight for their playoff lives. Oregon had no answer for Beaver Dam's ground game last week in a 34-7 loss to the Golden Beavers, while Sun Prairie West sputtered against surging DeForest 38-0. The Panthers, who were held to just 150 total yards last week, can clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Wolves with a victory. Should Sun Prairie West, which got 71 yards rushing from Jay Dayne against the Norskies, pull out the victory both teams must wait to see find out their postseason fate.

