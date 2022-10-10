Oregon (4-4) at Sun Prairie West (4-4)

It's do-or-die this week for both the Panthers and Wolves as they fight for their playoff lives. Oregon had no answer for Beaver Dam's ground game last week in a 34-7 loss to the Golden Beavers, while Sun Prairie West sputtered against surging DeForest 38-0. The Panthers, who were held to just 150 total yards last week, can clinch a playoff spot and eliminate the Wolves with a victory. Should Sun Prairie West, which got 71 yards rushing from Jay Dayne against the Norskies, pull out the victory both teams must wait to see find out their postseason fate.